Golfer's Tee Times

In Features  
Celebration of Life Classic
    The love, determination and fellow feeling that were the making of the first family of Tennessee golf have been the animating spirit of an annual charity event that draws hundreds of golfers and touches, beyond that, thousands of lives.
 
In Profiles  
Players Camp nurtures outstanding juniors
     Two of the top 50 golf teachers in the U. S. took 26 of our area's finest junior players under their wings for a week in July, at the fourth annual Players Camp at Golf House Tennessee.
 
In Area Courses  
River Course makes Harpeth Valley even greener
    The second stage of a dream that started to take shape four years ago has materialized in Bellevue.
 
In Travel and Play  
Ireland IS a golfer’s Paradise
     Go play golf at Pebble Beach because of the prestige. Go play golf in Scotland because of the history. Go play golf in Ireland because it is the best golf in the world!
 
In News2You  
News in March
    Joe Bailey aced the 156-yard 12th hole at Old Fort Golf Club in Murfreesboro. His club was a 7-iron. Witnesses were the "Brother Baileys" – Dewey, Wayne and Jim. Hmmmm…
 
In Calendar  
Mid-Amateur
     The Honors Course in Chattanooga will be the site of the U.S. Mid-Amateur Sept. 10-15. Qualifying rounds are going on from August 3-15.
 
 